Gay marriage vote for NI breaches devolution, says DUP
The DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says a vote by MPs to legalise same-sex marriage and liberalise Northern Ireland's abortion law has "breached the devolution settlement".
But Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy says the government has a responsibility to deliver rights in Stormont's absence.
Read more: Abortion and same-sex marriage votes 'breach devolution'
10 Jul 2019
