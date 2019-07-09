Story book to help children cope with cancer

Video

It's the storybook with a twist, but, according to a 14-year-old girl with a rare form a cancer, it could make all the difference to young people like her.

In 2018, Lauren was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma. She is just one of three children in Northern Ireland living with the condition.

She told BBC News NI it's vital young patients understand cancer language - words like chemotherapy, bone marrow transplant and Hickman line.

That's where the book, Eva Meets Dr Mac, comes in.

Read more here.