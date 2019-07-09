Story book to help children cope with cancer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cancer storybook Eva Meets Dr Mac aims to explain the disease's language
It's the storybook with a twist, but, according to a 14-year-old girl with a rare form a cancer, it could make all the difference to young people like her.
In 2018, Lauren was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma. She is just one of three children in Northern Ireland living with the condition.
She told BBC News NI it's vital young patients understand cancer language - words like chemotherapy, bone marrow transplant and Hickman line.
That's where the book, Eva Meets Dr Mac, comes in.
Read more here.
-
09 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48927935/cancer-storybook-eva-meets-dr-mac-aims-to-explain-the-disease-s-languageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window