Young Reporter: Kacey's story of living with alopecia
Young Reporter Kacey has had alopecia since the age of six and lost her hair aged 10.
She wanted to share her story with a wider audience and explains why she is now glad she has the condition and talks about it to promote a positive body image message.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
10 Jul 2019
