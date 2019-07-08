'I was imagining the cancers cells were growing'

Video

Chemotherapy sessions for patients at Northern Ireland's main cancer centre are being cancelled because it does not operate on bank holidays.

Approximately 780 patients at the Belfast Cancer Centre had treatments in April and May cancelled.

Some patients had their treatment rescheduled, but others did not.

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said it tried to rearrange appointments for some patients but it was not always possible.

Sinead Joyce, 48, who has terminal cancer, fears she was not given a fair chance as a "patient hit with bank holidays".