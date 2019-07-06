Media player
Trauma teddies: Lorcan McCaffrey in Enniskillen bear drive
Lorcan McCaffrey's home in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh has piles of teddies which reach the ceiling.
The four-year-old has been collecting the donated soft toys for children who have been through something traumatic.
The teddies will be distributed by the police, the ambulance service and domestic violence charities.
06 Jul 2019
