Boxing for a better future

Monkstown boxing club: Fighting for a better future
Monkstown is one of the most deprived areas in County Antrim.
The number of people with a degree or higher qualification is 8.4% lower than the Northern Ireland average.
But a local boxing club is helping young people fight back against the statistics.
Video by Niall McCracken
05 Jul 2019
