Carrickfergus Castle gets new £1m 'medieval' roof

One of Northern Ireland's best-known castles is having a new roof fitted by woodworkers using "medieval" techniques.

Carrickfergus Castle in County Antrim was built more than 800 years ago and sits on the shore of Belfast Lough.

The existing roof on the Norman castle's great tower has shown its age recently, having been in place for about 80 years.

The first timber trusses for the £1m roof construction, which is the biggest project of its kind to take place in Northern Ireland, were put in place on Wednesday.