Who is Simon Byrne?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Simon Byrne sworn in as new PSNI chief constable

It was Simon Byrne's first day in the job.

He's the fifth chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland - one of the toughest jobs in policing.

He mentioned being a fan of ice hockey during his media interviews but what else do we know about Chief Constable Byrne?

  • 01 Jul 2019