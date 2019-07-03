Media player
'It's like a sanctuary for me', says domestic abuse victim
A new garden has been created for female victims of domestic abuse and their children in south Belfast.
Women's Aid designed and planted the garden with the help of domestic abuse survivors and community volunteers.
The space was formerly a disused area, but has been transformed and the charity hopes it will be a place of reflection.
03 Jul 2019
