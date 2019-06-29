Sweet 16 and a flying machine
Microlight pilot's 16th birthday flight

Ethan Sherry from Downpatrick, County Down, has joined an elite group of pilots by completing a solo microlight flight on his 16th birthday.

You must be 16 to fly solo and it has been his long-held ambition to do so.

He completed the flight at Newtownards Airport in County Down on Friday.

