The kids who won't be cowed

Enniskillen school children who buy and sell cattle
The primary seven classes at Enniskillen Integrated Primary School clubbed together their own pocket money and went to the local mart to purchase four cattle.
However they have learnt a key lesson - farming is never predictable.
28 Jun 2019
