'Turning tables' in the music industry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Belfast women 'turning tables' in the music industry

Marion Hawkes is a Belfast-based DJ hoping to inspire a new generation of female DJs.

Alongside fellow DJ Venus Dupree, she runs free workshops for women who are interested in turning tables.

"We try to encourage girls to take this up, and show leadership, because if we can do it, anyone can do it," says Hawkes.

"I want people to look at what I'm doing and know they can do that themselves.

"It is so achievable."

Video Journalist: Tori Watson

  • 29 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Why aren't there more top female DJs?