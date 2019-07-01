Food banks - how easy is it to access help?

Media player
Food banks: How easy is it to get help in NI?
Demand for food banks increases in summer when poorer families lose free school meals but how easy is it to get help from one?
While the system is simple, it's not just a case of arriving at a food bank - it involves gaining food vouchers after a referral from organisations such as a doctors' surgery.
BBC News NI went behind the scenes at one Belfast food bank to find out more.
Video journalist: Eimear Flanagan
