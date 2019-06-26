Media player
Arlene Foster: 'Serious issues raised by Spotlight'
A BBC Spotlight programme has alleged a Maldivian government minister paid for a luxury holiday taken by Ian Paisley and his family.
DUP leader Arlene Foster has said her party will "have a look" at the "serious issues" raised.
26 Jun 2019
