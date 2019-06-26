The parents repairing a primary school
Rathcoole Primary School repaired by parents

Parts of Rathcoole Primary School in County Antrim have been transformed after donations and offers of help from the community.

Last year the principal of the Newtownabbey school warned it was in a bad state of disrepair due to the financial pressures facing education.

This summer the Education Authority is to improve fencing after three minor works applications were approved.

However, the school made a total of 23 applications.

