Girls 'more likely to be cyber-bullied'
Cyber-bullying affects more girls than boys in Northern Ireland

Girls in NI are more likely than boys to experience cyber-bullying, new research suggests.

The EU-funded Blurred Lives project studied how young people between the ages of 14 and 16 experienced and responded to cyber-bullying.

More than one in five children (22%) in the study said they recently had nasty or unpleasant experiences online.

  • 25 Jun 2019