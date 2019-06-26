'Rural burglaries down 30% after pair jailed'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
James and John Hanrahan: Rural burglaries 'dropped by 30%'
Rural burglaries of elderly and vulnerable people in Northern Ireland have dropped significantly after a father and son were caught, police have said.
Last month James Hanrahan, 46, of Nursery Drive in Newry and his 28-year-old son John admitted a burglary spree.
They were caught by police in March last year and were sentenced on Wednesday.
Ch Insp Joe McMinn said the Hanrahans were "among the top end" of criminals targeting vulnerable people in rural areas.
-
26 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48717479/james-and-john-hanrahan-rural-burglaries-dropped-by-30Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window