'Rural burglaries down 30% after pair jailed'

Rural burglaries of elderly and vulnerable people in Northern Ireland have dropped significantly after a father and son were caught, police have said.

Last month James Hanrahan, 46, of Nursery Drive in Newry and his 28-year-old son John admitted a burglary spree.

They were caught by police in March last year and were sentenced on Wednesday.

Ch Insp Joe McMinn said the Hanrahans were "among the top end" of criminals targeting vulnerable people in rural areas.