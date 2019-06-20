Media player
Future doctors asked to consider a career in County Fermanagh
The Western Trust in County Fermanagh has launched a "mini medical school" to tackle hospital recruitment difficulties.
The trust has said it can find it difficult to attract doctors to work in the county after they graduate.
The three-day project was arranged to change perceptions about what it might be like to work at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.
20 Jun 2019
