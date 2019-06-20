'Almost all crimes have a cyber element'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Cyber Crime Centre opened by PSNI

The newly-opened £4.3m PSNI Cyber Crime Centre in south Belfast will help officers investigate a range of offences.

At the site, the PSNI has the UK's first mobile forensic lab.

The facility, which houses a range of equipment in the back of an ordinary-looking van, allows police to examine mobile phones and devices at the scene of an incident.

Police said almost all crimes now involve a cyber element.

  • 20 Jun 2019