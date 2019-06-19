'Being a nerd is cool'
The girls challenging computing stereotypes

A report has found cultural stereotyping of computer users as "male, socially awkward and intense" has led to a low number of girls in NI studying computing.

But girls with a passion for the subject have said they are challenging those stereotypes and are aiming to forge a career in the tech world.

