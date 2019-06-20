Ex-private detective denies murder involvement

Video

A County Antrim pensioner arrested over the assassination of an exiled politician from the Seychelles says he has been left in a legal limbo.

Ian Withers was arrested last year over the 1985 murder of Gerard Hoarau, but released without charge.

The ex-private detective admits spying on Mr Hoarau for the Seychelles but denies any involvement in his murder.

Scotland Yard said: "A 77-year-old man remains released under investigation."

However, Mr Withers said the phrase "under investigation" was ambiguous and placed him under a cloud.