'Too much money, too young and too naive'
Liverpool youth player Sean Friars on battling addiction

Sean Friars was playing alongside Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen in Liverpool's youth teams in the 1990s.

But his career never reached the same heights as those two players, who went on to become world famous.

He descended into alcoholism and addiction to prescription drugs and gambling.

But he has fought back from it and made a new meaningful life for himself helping people in his hometown.

