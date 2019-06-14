Footage of 'bombers cars' released

Video

The PSNI has released CCTV footage of two cars which they believe were used to place a bomb under an off-duty police officer's car.

The bomb was spotted under his car at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on Saturday 1 June.

Police want information on the whereabouts of the cars, known to be in east Belfast, between midnight and 01.30 BST.

The New IRA has said it was responsible for the attack.