Footage of 'bombers cars' released

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV of 'bombers' cars' before attack on police officer released
The PSNI has released CCTV footage of two cars which they believe were used to place a bomb under an off-duty police officer's car.
The bomb was spotted under his car at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on Saturday 1 June.
Police want information on the whereabouts of the cars, known to be in east Belfast, between midnight and 01.30 BST.
The New IRA has said it was responsible for the attack.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48643696/cctv-of-bombers-cars-before-attack-on-police-officer-releasedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window