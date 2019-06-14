Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Album covers: The art of selling songs
Some of the most iconic album covers of all time are going on display at the Ulster Museum.
They're part of an eye-catching exhibition on the art of selling songs.
The exhibition, which is on loan from the Victoria and Albert museum, will be open in Belfast until September.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window