Shannon-Erne Waterway: 'Sun, rain, whiskey and a boat'
The restoration of the Shannon-Erne Waterway 25 years ago was a symbol of reconciliation.
It brought life back to a weed-choked canal, abandoned for a century.
Now thousands of tourists come to experience its tranquillity and scenery.
13 Jun 2019
