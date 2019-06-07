'Catholic police numbers could start to dip'

Video

Nationalist politicians must encourage Catholics to join the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the outgoing chief constable has said.

Appearing on the BBC's The View, George Hamilton said the number of Catholic recruits was "well below" what it should be.

He said that while 32% of PSNI officers are from the Catholic community, that figure is likely to fall "if nothing changes".

Saying that the organisation was more representative than it had ever been, Mr Hamilton called for "civic leadership" from the nationalist community to advocate for careers in policing.