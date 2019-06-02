Video

The PSNI have appealed to homeowners and drivers who were in the vicinity of Shandon Park Golf Club on Friday night or Saturday morning to send them any CCTV or dash cam footage they may have.

Speaking on Sunday, Det Supt Sean Wright said the investigation centres on two cars, one of which was a Green Skoda Octavia with a Dublin registration, 01 D 78089.

The other is a Silver Saab with the registration NFZ 3216.