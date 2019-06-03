'Is that why I've been removed from my mum's house?

Media player
Kids in care: Changing the language
A word can make a child feel empowered or invisible.
That's why a group of young people with experience of being in care is on a mission to change some of the language used to talk about them.
The group is developing a dictionary of new words to replace what they say can be 'cold and distant' language used by everyone from social workers to civil servants.
The children are supported by children's charity Voice of Young People in Care (VOYPIC).
03 Jun 2019
