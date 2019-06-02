Media player
Sands United: NI's first football team for bereaved dads
Sands United FC Maiden City, based in Londonderry, is a unique amateur football team and the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.
Every player has experienced the loss of a baby.
The club aims to help its members cope with their grief, with football acting as therapy.
But it also helps to create a support network among bereaved dads.
