Playing football as a form of therapy
Video

Sands United: NI's first football team for bereaved dads

Sands United FC Maiden City, based in Londonderry, is a unique amateur football team and the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Every player has experienced the loss of a baby.

The club aims to help its members cope with their grief, with football acting as therapy.

But it also helps to create a support network among bereaved dads.

  • 02 Jun 2019