Horses on the loose in Londonderry estate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Horses are neigh bother on night-time trot in Londonderry
A large group of horses were neigh bother as they took a gentle, night-time stroll through a Londonderry estate.
Police received reports that the animals were on the loose near Ballymore Park in Creggan at about 23:30 BST on Monday.
Officers spoke to the owner and the horses were returned to their field.
-
28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48430302/horses-are-neigh-bother-on-night-time-trot-in-londonderryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window