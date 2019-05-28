Horses on the loose in Londonderry estate
Horses are neigh bother on night-time trot in Londonderry

A large group of horses were neigh bother as they took a gentle, night-time stroll through a Londonderry estate.

Police received reports that the animals were on the loose near Ballymore Park in Creggan at about 23:30 BST on Monday.

Officers spoke to the owner and the horses were returned to their field.

