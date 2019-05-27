EU election joy for Long and Anderson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

EU election joy for Naomi Long and Martina Anderson

There were celebrations at the count centre in Magherafelt when the Alliance Party's Naomi Long and Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson were elected to the European Parliament.

With the DUP's Diane Dodds having already been elected, it is the first time that women have won all three of Northern Ireland's European Parliament seats.

Read more here: NI elects three women MEPs for first time

  • 27 May 2019