European elections: Behind the TV scenes at the BBC
Covering election results is a big task for journalists as they keep track of results, permutations and vote transfers.
BBC News NI reporter Mark Simpson explains how he uses the 'green screen' to cover the results in virtual reality.
27 May 2019
