Bono surprise appearance at Snow Patrol gig
With or without him, Snow Patrol's Ward Park 3 concert was a hit with the fans, but the shining light came with the appearance of Bono.
The U2 frontman's performance of the iconic song One alongside Gary Lightbody and his bandmates was a surprise to the Bangor audience on Saturday night.
26 May 2019
