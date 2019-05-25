'Overlooked by the adults'
Meet Belfast's young climate change protesters

Inspired by Greta Thunberg, young people all over the world are walking out of school in protest of climate change and Northern Ireland is no different.

Gathering on a monthly basis in the Cornmarket area of Belfast these young people are hoping to make their voice heard on the issue.

The UK Government declared a climate emergency at the beginning of May with the current target being to reduce carbon emissions by 80% (compared to 1990 levels) by 2050.

Video journalist: Jordan Kenny

  • 25 May 2019
