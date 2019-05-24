Media player
50% plus one 'would cause further disunity'
In the event of a border poll, what should victory look like?
Should a united Ireland be achieved by a slim margin or does there need to be some kind of weighted majority?
The former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon told Mark Carruthers on BBC's The View programme that a simple 50% plus one majority in a border referendum would not "give us the kind of agreed and peaceful Ireland we seek".
He believes there should be "parallel consent", involving a majority of both unionist and nationalist voters.
24 May 2019
