50% plus one 'would cause further disunity'

In the event of a border poll, what should victory look like?

Should a united Ireland be achieved by a slim margin or does there need to be some kind of weighted majority?

The former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon told Mark Carruthers on BBC's The View programme that a simple 50% plus one majority in a border referendum would not "give us the kind of agreed and peaceful Ireland we seek".

He believes there should be "parallel consent", involving a majority of both unionist and nationalist voters.

