'Everest taught me to keep things simple'

Video

Robby Kojetin's world was turned upside down when he fell from an indoor climbing wall and broke both ankles at the age of 28.

The damage was so severe that his left foot almost had to be amputated.

Following numerous surgeries and more than 700 hours of physiotherapy, the South African set his sights on conquering the highest peak on Earth.

Now a motivational speaker, Mr Kojetin travels the world to share his experience of how he overcame "the worst thing that ever happened" to him.

During his first visit to Northern Ireland, he joined accountants on a climb up Slieve Donard.

He told them of his journey and warned of the dangers that exist in the Nepalese Himalayas.

Video Journalist: Tori Watson