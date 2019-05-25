'There's a lot of suffering, but it's worth it'
CrossFit: 'There's a lot of suffering, but it's worth it'

Emma McQuaid is the the first Irish female to qualify for the CrossFit Games - the sport which claims to be for the "fittest people on Earth".

She took up the extreme fitness regime six years ago.

Although the 29-year-old is ranked fifteenth in the world, fitness is about more than winning a spot on a podium.

Video Journalist: Tori Watson

  • 25 May 2019