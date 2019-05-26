Living off-grid for almost 80 years

Media player
Margaret Gallagher has lived in an off-grid cottage near the Irish border in County Fermanagh since 1942.
Visitors often expect to find her "sitting in the corner wearing a long black dress and a white apron" but Margaret, 77, refuses to be stereotyped.
"I am my own person, I have my own identity," she said.
"I am doing it because I like doing it, not because I am a hippy, that I think it's new and fashionable."
Watch Margaret explain how her family missed the opportunity to update their home in the 1950s - and why she never caught up with the modern world.
