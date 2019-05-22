'I am not shying away from responsibility'

Video

Karen Bradley has denied she is "shying away" from her responsibility to help release compensation for victims of historical institutional abuse (HIA).

She was speaking in the House of Commons in response to a question from DUP MP Nigel Dodds.

Pressure has been building on the NI secretary to take control and push legislation through Westminster.

But she has said she needs the political parties to respond to a document from the executive office dealing with 15 HIA issues.