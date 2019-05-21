'It messes with your head'

Video

A man who was infected by contaminated blood has told a public inquiry of a life of fear, paranoia and anger.

Paul Kirkpatrick from Londonderry, who has haemophilia, was speaking for the first time about his experience.

Over the past three decades, he said he had batted away various "clouds", including potential cancer, CJD, AIDS, never knowing what the health service would throw at him next.

Hearings into what has been called "the worst treatment scandal in the history of the NHS" opened in Belfast on Tuesday.