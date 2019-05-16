What are farmers talking about at Balmoral Show?
Fair prices for their products, disease, Brexit and the lack of devolved government at Stormont are just some of the issues farmers are talking about at the Balmoral Show.

BBC News NI's agriculture correspondent Conor Macauley has been listening to those attending.

