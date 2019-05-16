What makes a sheep a Balmoral Show champion?

Media player
Balmoral Show: What makes a sheep a champion?
Sure, looks are important but winning a sheep competition at Balmoral Show is all about presence, personality and the desire to stand out.
Of course, owners have to put some effort in as wool, shanks very much.
Ewe would hardly believe shear effort involved - clipping, washing and even oiling the woolly baa-lerinas in an effort to ram their way to victory.
But watch out, the judges will be on the look out for any sheep-tricks!
16 May 2019
