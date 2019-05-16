Ollie's parents appeal for organ donations
The family of a County Down baby waiting for a heart transplant are asking parents to consider registering their children as organ donors.

Seven-month-old Ollie Grant has spent most of his life in hospital after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

His mother Riona Grant said they will do "everything we can to get him a new heart and a new life".

