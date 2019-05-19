The stylists with learning disabilities
Washing and blow-drying hair, making cups of tea, chatting to customers and cleaning up are all in a day's work for trainees at a salon in Donaghadee, County Down.

The aspiring hairdressers all have learning disabilities.

They have recently completed a training scheme in partnership with the charity Orchardville and Jax Hair and Beauty, and could not wait to show BBC News NI what they had learned.

