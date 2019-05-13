Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Finn's Law: Labrador Max saves lives; who protects his?
Meet Max - the rescue dog who now finds missing people across Northern Ireland.
The four-year-old labrador, who lives in Bangor, County Down, is a highly trained search dog.
Recently he located a vulnerable woman who had been missing for almost two days in freezing conditions. It took him just eight minutes.
Because Finn’s Law does not extend to Northern Ireland, if he is attacked in the line of duty, it would likely only be treated as criminal damage, just like breaking a window.
Read more here.
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48244538/finn-s-law-labrador-max-saves-lives-who-protects-hisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window