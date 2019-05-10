"When I say 'vulva', people cringe"

Media player
Co Down woman speaks about experience of vulval cancer
A County Down woman who has had surgery following vulval cancer is appealing to women to check themselves and be aware of changes in their genital area.
Jill Gordon, who was diagnosed by chance in 2018, also said that stigma around the illness must end if more lives are to be saved.
10 May 2019
