Eileen Macken finds her 103-year-old birth mum
Irish pensioner Eileen Macken has finally met her mother, after 81 years of not knowing who she was.
Mrs Macken, who grew up in a Dublin orphanage, appealed on Irish radio for help to find the woman who gave birth to her in the 1930s.
The pair were reunited in Scotland, just as her mother prepares to mark her 104th birthday.
10 May 2019
