Larne man making record flight attempt

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norman Surplus: Autogyro pilot begins final leg across Russia
Autogyro pilot Norman Surplus from Larne has begun his flight across Russia.
He hopes to become the first person to circumnavigate the world in that type of aircraft.
-
10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48218262/norman-surplus-autogyro-pilot-begins-final-leg-across-russiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window