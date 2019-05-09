Media player
People aware of 'flaws in the system'
Improvements in how Northern Ireland deals with serious sex offence cases are possible within "weeks and months", according to a retired judge.
Sir John Gillen was speaking after delivering a final report to the Department of Justice.
It follows public consultation on recommendations he made last year, including controls on who attends rape trials, which will now be implemented.
Sir John said the public were now aware of the "flaws in the system".
"I do not think that the genie can be put back in the bottle."
