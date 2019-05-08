Minister criticises DUP over gay candidate

Media player
Minister calls out DUP over gay candidate
A video has emerged that shows a Free Presbyterian minister criticising the DUP for selecting Alison Bennington to stand in the council elections.
Ms Bennington, the DUP's first openly gay politician, was elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council on Friday.
In a sermon last month, Rev John Greer of the Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymena, referred to the party's decision to choose her.
08 May 2019
